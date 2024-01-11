Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Decreases By 66.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ansell Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY remained flat at $66.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.
Ansell Company Profile
