Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Rises By 387.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 387.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 9.0 %

Argo Blockchain stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 777,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,343. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

