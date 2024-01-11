Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Decreases By 82.5%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of AVTBF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.11. 156,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,714. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.13.
Avant Brands Company Profile
