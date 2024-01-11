Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Decreases By 82.5%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVTBF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.11. 156,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,714. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.13.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

