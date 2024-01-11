Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Drops By 98.4%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

