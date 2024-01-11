Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Grows By 7,717.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, a growth of 7,717.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

