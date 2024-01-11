Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 2,940.0%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 2,940.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

