Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Rises By 6,150.0%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 6,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IESVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,143. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

