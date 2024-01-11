Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Rises By 6,150.0%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 6,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of IESVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,143. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
