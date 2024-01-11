Short Interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Decreases By 65.9%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.89. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 118.36% and a negative net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

