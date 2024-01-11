Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 218.5%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 218.5% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Tenaz Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark assumed coverage on Tenaz Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

