Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Decreases By 73.3%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $37.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Featured Articles

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

