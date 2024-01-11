Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Decreases By 73.3%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vantage Towers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $37.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.
Vantage Towers Company Profile
