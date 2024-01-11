Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Expands By 403.6%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 403.6% from the December 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Winpak has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

