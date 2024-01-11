Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Drops By 75.8%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

Shares of WOLWF stock remained flat at $24.37 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $26.79.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

