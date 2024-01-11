Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Drops By 75.8%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
Shares of WOLWF stock remained flat at $24.37 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $26.79.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
