Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Grows By 296.8%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,400 shares, a growth of 296.8% from the December 15th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,004.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.