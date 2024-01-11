SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

SGMA opened at $3.33 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

