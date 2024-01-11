Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 3.1%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 77,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 606,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$67,800.00. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.