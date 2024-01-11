Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.02.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.