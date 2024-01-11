SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.60.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $155.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.