Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after buying an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.51. 298,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,044. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

