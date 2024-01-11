Skylands Capital LLC Buys 128,350 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,350 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Luna Innovations worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 million, a P/E ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.