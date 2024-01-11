Skylands Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Separately, Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,708,162,000.
In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE KVYO opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
