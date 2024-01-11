Skylands Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Separately, Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,708,162,000.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE KVYO opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.