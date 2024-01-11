Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xperi worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 239,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xperi by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 202,806 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of XPER opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

