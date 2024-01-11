Skylands Capital LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

