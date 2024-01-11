Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

