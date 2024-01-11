Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

