Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $381.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.84 and its 200 day moving average is $336.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

