Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 50.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Asure Software by 210.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

