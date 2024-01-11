Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 5,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.