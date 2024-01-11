Skylands Capital LLC Takes $905,000 Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NR opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

