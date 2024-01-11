Skylands Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,256,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 120,027 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 113.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 427,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 227,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

FTHM opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

