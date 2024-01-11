Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average of $376.69. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $273.12 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

