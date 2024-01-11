SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.
Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
