SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

