Smith Salley & Associates Buys 4,461 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $370.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $372.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.86. The company has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

