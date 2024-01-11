Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 1,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $664.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $270.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

