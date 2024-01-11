Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.28.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $197.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,265 shares of company stock valued at $102,070,412 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

