SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEDG. HSBC downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $81.01 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

