Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 229,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 260,917 shares.The stock last traded at $42.71 and had previously closed at $41.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of -1.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the period.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

