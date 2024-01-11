Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $490,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.