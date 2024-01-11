Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.11 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

