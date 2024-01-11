Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 9.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 273,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 157,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$35.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.140625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

