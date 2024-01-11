SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,191,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 326,225 shares.The stock last traded at $99.29 and had previously closed at $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after buying an additional 325,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $26,692,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

