SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 541,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 569,737 shares.The stock last traded at $71.38 and had previously closed at $71.37.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

