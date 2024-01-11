SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.60% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $33,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.28. 1,407,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,469. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

