SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.34. 140,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

