SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,812,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

