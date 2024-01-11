SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lowered by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 141,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,613. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

