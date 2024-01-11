Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.23. 2,613,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,927,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.