Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.19% of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

URNJ stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.9508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

