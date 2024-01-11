Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 986,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 528,406 shares.The stock last traded at $49.88 and had previously closed at $47.93.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,797,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,202,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 88,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

