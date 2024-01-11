Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $99.09 Average PT from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.17 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -251.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

