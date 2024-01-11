Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker
In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SWK traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 348,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,594. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -251.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
